Nick Kyrgios was left angry and exasperated both during and after his surprise defeat to Karen Khachanov in the quarter-finals of the US Open.

The 27-year-old suffered an unexpected 7-5 4-6 7-5 6-7(3) 6-4 loss in the night session inside Arthur Ashe Stadium and was infuriated at not being able to find his top level during the topsy-turvy match at Flushing Meadows.

Kyrgios, who had been tipped by many to go all the way in New York after a very impressive few months on the ATP Tour and having reached the final at Wimbledon , could not match Khachanov's intensity when it really mattered in the final set.

The Australian expressed his frustration - and at times anger - in typically explosive fashion at various points in the match.

At one stage during a changeover, Kyrgios hurled a bottle to the ground as the cap flew off and liquid spilt onto the court in front of him. Ball kids had to step in and clear up the mess before the match resumed.

Then later when Khachanov secured the impressive victory, his opponent responded by smashing two racquets in anger at the result and his own performance.

While Kyrgios, who has been open about feeling homesick , initially seemed to be composed as he shook hands with Khachanov and the umpire, he suddenly turned back to the court and hurled his racquet to the ground.

He then proceeded to take a second racquet from his bag and destroy it in a similar fashion.

Khachanov, who was clearly surprised and delighted at the result, was left to reflect on a job well-done in his media duties.

"I did it! I did it!," Khachanov said in his post-match interview. "It was a crazy match but I came ready to fight and to play five sets.

"I was expecting it would be like this. I was ready to run, to fight, to play five sets. We played for almost four hours [three hours and 39 minutes]. That’s the only way to beat Nick, I think.

“I had some opportunities in the fourth set. He played an amazing tie-break. What can I do? I had to stay focused and try to win the next set.

"I’m really proud of myself. I was really focused from the beginning to the end, and I got the win.”

