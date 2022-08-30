Stefanos Tsitsipas was left gutted and cursing his own play after he missed the potential opportunity to secure the No. 1 world ranking after his shock US Open loss.

Not only did the Greek star suffer a very surprising four-set defeat to Colombian qualifier Daniel Elahi Galan on Monday night, but he also squandered the chance of topping the rankings presented to him at this tournament.

Ad

The 24-year-old, who has never reached the second week at the US Open, was one of five players who had the opportunity at Flushing Meadows to hold the coveted No. 1 ranking at the end of the final Grand Slam of the season, but he was left devastated with his performance in the defeat.

US Open Highlights: Williams shines on opening night, Tsitsipas out, Kyrgios gets 200th win 3 HOURS AGO

In shocking scenes, Tsitsipas lost the first 11 games of the match as he found himself looking at a double-bagel to open the contest. He also received treatment on his upper right arm in the 6-0 6-1 3-6 7-5 defeat.

“My arm was pretty tight, nothing was coming off my strokes," Tsitsipas said in his post-match press conference.

"I felt like my serve was very slow today, but it was close to the 120s, so I wouldn’t necessarily say that it was. But he returned great, extremely well. I’m pretty sure it has to do with the altitude where he grew up for sure helps a lot with this kind of stuff.

“It crossed my mind when I started playing him that might be due to that. He did a great job, he dominated the game completely. I just couldn’t get into the match at all, it was as if I was half-dead.

“He played like a world-class player and I played like close to an amateur, not very nice to say that, but that’s what happened.

'I'm so impressed' - Corretja in awe of evergreen Nadal

"I was very well prepared, I was playing very well in practice, had some really good matches against different kinds of players. I felt like the momentum was in my favour, I just might have felt a little tense going into the match.

"US Open, I never really had a good history here but I do like the tournament a lot. Just need to work on the negative thoughts a bit more and not let them affect me and not get in my head because I’m better than that, I’m a much better player and athlete, but definitely not today."

With the current world No. 4 having crashed out, there are now four players left in the draw who have a chance of securing the top ranking: defending champion Daniil Medvedev, Rafael Nadal, Carlos Alcaraz and Casper Ruud.

Galan was unsurprisingly delighted by his shock victory: “Definitely one of the best moments of my career.

“Definitely the best match of my career, not only because of the circumstances but also the opponent. I’m really happy.”

- - -

Stream the 2022 Laver Cup exclusively live on discovery+ and eurosport.co.uk

US Open 'It was a nightmare' - Kyrgios reacts to win over Kokkinakis, Tsitsipas crashes out 5 HOURS AGO