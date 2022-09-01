Tennis

'Have to be out there for 4-5 hours' to beat Andy Murray at US Open this year, says Mats Wilander

Eurosport expert Mats Wilander says a player will have to be out on court for '4-5 hours' if they wish to beat Andy Murray at this year's US Open. The 2012 US Open champion has played some of his best tennis in a number of years at Flushing Meadows this year with Ivan Lendl in his coaching corner. Wilander believes Murray's fitness means an opponent will find it hard to outlast him.

00:00:45, an hour ago