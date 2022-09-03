Dan Evans was angered by a heckler during his US Open third round match against Marin Cilic on Court 17.

Cilic was serving at 3-3 in the opening set when Evans approached the umpire to complain about a spectator who was believed to be shouting abuse at both players.

Evans claimed that the 2014 US Open champion Cilic was abused first and then raised the issue with the umpire when he took offence to comments made by the individual.

"He was abusing him at the start and I told him to stop, now he's abusing me," the British No. 2 said.

He added: "He called him something before I told him, and I didn't like it. I said 'don't start saying that, he's a nice guy.' Which is fine. Now he's having a go at me for no reason."

After Cilic held his serve to make it 4-3, the chair umpire was seen making a phone call, perhaps to kick the spectator out.

Former British No. 1 Tim Henman, working as a media pundit on the tournament, said that the crowd were trying to get the person removed.

"It’s pretty lively off the court," he said.

"To the umpire’s left in line with the far singles line, the gentleman with the white shirt and the blue hat is obviously not too fond of these two players and has been making his feelings felt.

"The crowd started chanting to him 'kick him out, kick him out' and he made some gestures to the crowd, to all parts of the crowd, as to what he thought of those comments.

"I think the umpire has just made a couple of calls, I wouldn’t be surprised if security is in that area shortly."

