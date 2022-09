Tennis

'He's ending his matches on a good note' - Kim Clijsters on Rafael Nadal's slow start at the US Open

Eurosport expert Kim Clijsters has given her view on Rafael Nadal's slow start to the US Open. She said: "As the tournament goes on further it is important for him to get off to a good start right away". Rafael Nadal plays Richard Gasquet in the third round on Saturday evening.

00:00:57, an hour ago