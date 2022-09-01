Tennis

'He's the guy' - Jack Draper is the slight favourite to beat Karen Khachanov at US Open, says Mats Wilander

Mats Wilander believes Great Britain's rising star Jack Draper is the slight favourite to beat Karen Khachanov in their third round match at the US Open. Draper knocked out the No. 6 seed Felix Auger-Aliassime in straight sets in the second round on Louis Armstrong Stadium and faces enough tough test in No. 27 seed Khachanov on Wednesday. Wilander backs the Brit to edge past the Russian.

00:00:37, 39 minutes ago