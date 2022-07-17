John McEnroe has backed Emma Raducanu ahead of the US Open, saying that the teenager can go on to do great things.

The three-time Wimbledon champion says he pays no attention to those who do not rate her abilities.

Ad

“Don’t ask if Raducanu is going to be a good player because she is already is a great player,” McEnroe told media at an event to promote his new biopic.

Tennis Serena Williams confirmed to play at the Canadian Open in August 14/07/2022 AT 16:00

“No one wins a major if they are not a great player and hopefully, she has belief, but a lot has changed for her since then.”

McEnroe has not met the tennis star yet, but as a fan, he hopes he gets the chance to do so soon.

“I”m not close to her. In fact. As a matter of fact, I’ve never spoken to her. I hope to have the opportunity soon because she is obviously a breath of fresh air. She is a very sweet girl, a beautiful girl and plays great tennis. What’s not to like?

Raducanu has not reached the heights of her US Open win last year, and has had bad luck with injuries.

“It has been hard to watch her struggling," he said. "But I don’t know if she needs time. She needs the right stability and people around her and I don’t know what’s going on there.

“You don’t go through a tournament where you don’t lose a single set and beat some of the top female players and not be a great player.”

Raducanu has clashed with the British media on several occasions, citing that she is critiqued far too harshly for someone of her age who has won a Slam, something that McEnroe can sympathise with.

“I got this to a fairly significant degree in the late 1970s and early 80s and it got to the stage that I thought if I ever win Wimbledon I’m never coming back, to hell with these people,” he said.

“It so happened when I won it first the first time that I felt I could fly out of the stadium because the high was so great and I thought maybe I want to come back.

“It may be worse for her [Raducanu] because she is living it day in, day out. But I am pulling for her. We all are. Maybe she can use that to her advantage somehow.”

Tennis ‘They seem like they love the sport’ – Murray names Raducanu among players he would coach 14/07/2022 AT 14:00