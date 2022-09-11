Robert Lewandowski has congratulated his compatriot Iga Swiatek on her US Open title, after she became the first Polish woman to win at Flushing Meadows.

Swiatek came into the tournament following some disappointing performances and didn’t expect to go deep into the event.

However, the world No. 1 hit form at the right time and beat Ons Jabeur in straight sets in the final, 6-2 7-6(5).

It’s the third Grand Slam title in Swiatek’s career, adding to her French Open victories in 2020 and 2022.

Barcelona player Lewandowski tweeted: “Congratulations, Iga! You’re a great champion and you’ve proven it yet again on the biggest stage. I am so happy for you.”

She was stunned to see the footballer in the crowd, with the pair having a photo together.

The WTA posted a photo of the moment Polish icons Swiatek and Lewandowski shared a hug to celebrate the occasion, alongside the caption “*gasps in Polish*”.

In the press conference, Swiatek talked of her surprise about Lewandowski’s appearance at Roland-Garros.

“I am happy that he is here, honestly,” she said. “I do not know if he is a huge tennis fan or not. But I mean, wow!

“He has been a top athlete in our country for so many years that it still feels like, it is hard to believe that he came to watch me. Just overawed.”

