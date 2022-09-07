Karen Khachanov reached the first Grand Slam semi-final of his career after producing a stunning 7-5 4-6 7-5 6-7(3) 6-4 victory over Nick Kyrgios at the US Open.

Kyrgios could hardly have been in better form as he came into the match boasting an ATP Tour-best 26 victories going back to the start of the grass-court section of the calendar early in the summer.

But - as is so rare - the Australian was ultimately out-gunned, with Khachanov able to produce a performance that demonstrated his immense talent on the biggest stage the sport has to offer.

Kyrgios, who had been aiming to become the first Australian man since Lleyton Hewitt in 2005 to reach the last four at Flushing Meadows, could not quite find the magic in the final set after roaring back for a second time in the match.

The 27-year-old had soared to the top of the list of contenders after downing world No. 1 and reigning champion in New York, Daniil Medvedev , but he was not able to produce the same level of performance on the night as he exited the tournament in disappointing fashion.

For Khachanov, it was a reminder of his unquestioned ability and a display to remember as he secured his place in the last four where he will face fifth seed Casper Ruud, who earlier on defeated 13th seed Matteo Berrettini, 6-1 6-4 7-6(4)

"I did it! I did it!," Khachanov said in his post-match interview. "It was a crazy match but I came ready to fight and to play five sets.

"I was expecting it would be like this. I was ready to run, to fight, to play five sets. We played for almost four hours [three hours and 39 minutes]. That’s the only way to beat Nick, I think.

“I had some opportunities in the fourth set. He played an amazing tie-break. What can I do? I had to stay focused and try to win the next set.

"I’m really proud of myself. I was really focused from the beginning to the end, and I got the win.”

Kyrgios, who has been very open about feeling homesick , will now get his chance to return to Australia after a relentless and intense period in the calendar.

