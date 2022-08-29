Daniil Medvedev explained to Eurosport why he asked for an ice bag to put on his head late on during his straight sets win over Stefan Kozlov

The world No. 1 dominated his American opponent, hitting 36 winners and breaking seven times, as he advanced into the second round where he will play Arthur Rinderknech.

Ad

But with the match seemingly nearly finished, Russian requested a plastic bag full of ice to be applied to his head.

US Open Defending US Open champion Medvedev powers through opener AN HOUR AGO

He said he has started doing it as a way of dealing with the hot temperatures on court.

“What happened this year is that, because I didn't play Wimbledon, I had three weeks of preparation in the south of France,” he told Eurosport’s Barbara Schett and Mats Wilander.

“In the whole of Europe it was pretty hot this summer, so it was really tough to practice to be honest.

“After one hour [of practice] I felt like ‘Okay, oh my god I'm dying’. So we’d always try to find the best solution to fight with it because after one hour I was sitting on the bench and I was talking with my coaches saying ‘I can’t move anymore’.

“So putting ice on my head helped, and today I did it at 5-0 to test it out and I really loved it. I felt fresh afterwards.”

With Novak Djokovic not competing at this year’s US Open, Medvedev – who won the US Open in 2021 – is one of the favourites to win the Grand Slam again this year.

He says one of his biggest concerns is facing a big-serving opponent as he admits to struggling to return their first serves.

“I think the toughest job in tennis is playing against strong servers,” he said.

“That’s where you don’t really have the opportunity to play rallies so you just have to try to return, which is maybe not my best shot, unlike Novak [Djokovic]. I would say those kinds of guys.”

Medvedev was forced to miss Wimbledon as tournament organisers banned Russians and Belarusians from competing at SW19.

He felt he played “pretty well” in his 6-2 6-4 6-0 win over Kozlov in his first Grand Slam match since his fourth-round exit at the French Open in May.

“The match was pretty good,” he said. “He’s not easy to play because he doesn’t have a serve at all but he’s still 100 in the world and he tries to play with the qualities that he has.

“It’s not easy and I felt that I had to find the right balance of being defensive but attacking in the right moments, and I felt I did pretty well.”

- - -

Stream the 2022 Laver Cup exclusively live on discovery+ and eurosport.co.uk

US Open ‘That was a huge moment for me’ – Murray on historic 2012 US Open victory 11 HOURS AGO