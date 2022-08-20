Emma Raducanu is in a confident mood as she prepares to defend her US Open title, claiming she has “improved as a player” in the last year.

The 19-year-old has struggled for consistency and form since her shock Grand Slam win in New York as a qualifier last year.

But she has shown glimpses of her undeniable qualities at the Cincinnati Open in the past week, beating Serena Williams and Victoria Azarenka, before losing to world No. 8 Jessica Pegula 7-5 6-4 in the last 16.

“I think I have actually improved as a player,’ said Raducanu per the Daily Mail

“I achieved something great last year but I was just playing completely free and I am starting to do that again.

“I feel like I am heading in a good direction again. I’m proud of how I did this week and it’s a great step forward.”

After a memorable and morale-boosting week in which she saw off the legendary Serena Williams before demolishing two-time major champion Azarenka, Raducanu is now in buoyant mood.

“It’s great to have the exposure to these sort of opponents," she continued.

“Every match at this level, I figure out what works and what doesn’t. I now feel more confident in what I’m doing.”

Raducanu has not yet been able to back up her 2021 US Open victory with more silverware and faces the prospect of falling down the rankings unless she can go deep again in New York.

She will be defending 2040 points, the most ever by any player at a tournament (2000 for winning the tournament and 40 for coming through qualifying), and if she loses a chunk of that she will likely fall outside the top 50 or 60.

