Rafael Nadal will not compete at the Masters 1000 event in Montreal after suffering discomfort while training.

Ad

Despite that disappointment for Nadal with his great rival, Novak Djokovic, able to move to within one major title of his tally after securing his seventh title at the All England Club , it has been a remarkable year for the Spaniard.

US Open 'Complete lunacy' - Isner blasts Djokovic's US Open absence due to vaccination status 21 HOURS AGO

The 36-year-old is now looking to win a third major title this season at Flushing Meadows - one that would take his tally to 23 Grand Slam singles crowns – but his preparations have suffered a blow as he has had to withdraw from the Montreal Masters.

“From the vacation days and my subsequent return to training, everything has gone well these weeks,” began Nadal on Twitter.

“Four days ago I also started training the service and yesterday, after training, I had a little discomfort that was still there today.

“We have decided not to travel to Montreal and continue with the training sessions without forcing ourselves.

“I sincerely thank the tournament director, Eugene and his entire team for the understanding and support they have always shown me and today was no exception.

“I hope to play again in Montreal, a tournament that I love and that I have won five times in front of an audience that has always welcomed me with great affection.

“I have no choice but to be prudent at this point and think about health.”

- - -

US Open 'Zero hope' of rules changing to allow Djokovic to play US Open - Ivanisevic 02/08/2022 AT 15:39