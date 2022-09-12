Carlos Alcaraz says being able to enjoy his tennis again was crucial to him returning to his best form and winning the US Open.

The 19-year-old is the new men’s world No. 1 after claiming a first Grand Slam title with victory over Casper Ruud at Flushing Meadows.

Ad

US Open 'Hard to believe' - Ruud praises 'rare talent' Alcaraz after US Open final defeat 2 HOURS AGO

In doing so, he becomes the youngest player in ATP history to top the rankings.

Alcaraz made an inauspicious start to the north American hard-court swing, losing to Tommy Paul in the first round at Montreal and then to Cameron Norrie at the quarter-final stage in Cincinnati.

And his coach Juan Carlos Ferrero, as reported by the ATP website , felt Alcaraz had “lost a little bit of happiness on the court”, so instructed his player to take a looser approach to his game at Flushing Meadows.

It worked, with the 19-year-old collecting a record 23 hours and 39 minutes on court - including three five-set wins - over the seven matches that saw him win his first Grand Slam.

Alcaraz has revealed that he had lost a little bit of the joy in his game ahead of the tournament, but regained it on his way to a stunning win.

“I lost the joy a little bit. I felt the pressure,” Alcaraz said. “I couldn't smile on court, which I'm doing in every match, every tournament.

“I came here just to enjoy, you know? To smile on court, to enjoy playing tennis. I love playing tennis, of course. I would say if I smile, if I have fun out there, I saw my best level, my best tennis.”

Having been a rising star over the last year, Alcaraz is now a genuine superstar at the very top of the sport. He added in the aftermath of his win that while he is determined to enjoy the moment after his win in New York, he is hungry for more.

“Right now I'm enjoying the moment. I'm enjoying having the trophy in my hands. But, of course, I'm hungry for more. I want to be in the top for many, many weeks. I hope many years,” the 19-year-old said in New York

“I'm going to work hard again after this week, this amazing two weeks. I'm going to fight to have more of this.”

US Open Alcaraz 'enjoying the moment' but 'hungry for more' after US Open win 3 HOURS AGO