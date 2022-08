Tennis

'I'm recovering better from difficult matches' - Andy Murray reacts to win over Emilio Nava with Alex Corretja

Andy Murray gives his thoughts on his second round win over Emilio Nava with Eurosport's Alex Corretja. Murray had to fight back from a set down to win the match in four sets. Murray will play Matteo Berrettini in the third round of the US Open; a stage of the Grand Slam he has not reached since 2016.

00:03:32, an hour ago