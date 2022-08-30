Emma Raducanu should "stick with it" when it comes to her latest coaching situation at the US Open, according to tennis legend Martina Navratilova.

The 19-year-old beat Leylah Fernandez 6-4 6-3 in last year’s final to seal an incredible triumph, coming through 10 matches as a qualifier without dropping a set. Since that remarkable Grand Slam success at Flushing Meadows, she has experienced a dip in form and struggled to progress further than the second round in each of the three Grand Slams played this year.

Navratilova, who has an astonishing 18 Grand Slams to her name, would love to see Raducanu remain with the same coach for long enough to find stability in her career and prevent "too many points of view" with "too much information" from holding her back.

"This is a good coaching situation for her," Navratilova told the WTA Tour of her partnership with Tursunov.

"I hope she sticks with it. If I had that many coaches in a year, I would be struggling, too. Too many points of view, too many philosophies - too much information.

"When you get information from one coach you can kind of sift through that, figure it out. But when you’re getting it from so many different people, how are you supposed to process all that?

“It’s crazy,” she added on the potential contenders to triumph this year after Raducanu's shock crown last season.

“The winner will be whoever gets hot. Could be Emma Raducanu again. I wouldn’t put it past her.

"This time, I don’t think we’ll have a surprise winner, but maybe another first-time [Grand Slam] winner.

"Like Madison Keys, who made the semi-finals in Cincinnati. It’s the best she’s played since the start of the season. Could be Coco Gauff, the way she’s playing, too."

'Her tennis is still there' - Corretja backs Raducanu to find form after US Open

“She's already done a lot more leading up to the US Open this year than she did last year,” Clijsters said when asked if Raducanu has endured a reality check.

“She's beaten some really good players in the lead-up tournaments, she is maturing as a tennis player.

“I think her tennis is better now than it was when she won the US Open, so those are all really good things.

“Again, it comes down to when you have such a life-changing experience happen to you - and I'm not talking about what happens on the court - but everything else that gets added to that."

Clijsters explained that “big changes” can take time for players to get used to, suggesting Raducanu is still getting used to being a Grand Slam champion.

“Those big changes in life, they take time to kind of get used to and to find your comfort in that," the four-time major winner continued.

“What do I want and to find her own needs and that takes time. She's a player who also has many years left on tour. She is a hard-working girl and wants to improve.”

