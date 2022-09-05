World No. 1 Iga Swiatek overcame a stern test from Jule Niemeier to reach the US Open quarter-finals for the first time.

Swiatek was outplayed in the first set and then fell down a break in the second, but recovered to win 2-6 6-4 6-0 against the unseeded Niemeier.

Swiatek will next face eighth seed Jessica Pegula, who impressed in beating Petra Kvitova 6-3 6-2.

“I am proud that I didn’t lose hope," said Swiatek.

"She was playing really good in the first set. I had a hard time pushing her back.

"In the second set I tried to focus on the small things and I am glad it worked and I used my experience to keep the same level throughout the whole match.

The big-hitting Niemeier enjoyed a powerful opening set against Swiatek and had total control on her first serve. She broke the world No. 1 in the first game and followed it up with a strong hold as a potential upset brewed.

Niemeier maintained her advantage and broke the Pole once more as she raced towards a one-set lead, as Swiatek struggled to handle the world No. 108.

Swiatek had a chance to strike an unlikely comeback but couldn’t find any consistency in her game. Niemeier produced three double faults as she looked to serve out for the lead, but Swiatek was equally as wasteful as her opponent wrapped up the first set in 42 minutes.

Niemeier threatened to run away with the match after another early break in the second set gave her a 2-1 advantage, but a composed Swiatek bit back and eventually took control

Her quality began to shine through as her brilliance took its toll on the German, who began to lack care in some of her shots.

A commanding 4-0 lead in the third set swayed the match well in the 21-year-old’s favour, and she ultimately completed the comeback with a bagel in a one-sided decider.

Pegula reached her fourth Grand Slam quarter-final with victory over Kvitova.

The American trailed 2-0 in the second set but reeled off six games in a row to advance.

"I thought I handled my nerves really well," she said.

"I told myself not to get frustrated. She returns really well and it's difficult if you're not getting in first serves. I just really wanted to stay committed to hitting my spots."

