Andy Murray made an impressive start to his 2022 US Open campaign as he beat 24th seed Francisco Cerundolo in straight sets in the first round.

The 2012 champion broke serve seven times and capitalised on 46 unforced errors from his opponent to win 7-5 6-3 6-3.

Ad

Murray will next face either Emilio Nava or John Millman.

US Open 'Fabulous to see' - Cerundolo praised for conceding point to Murray 43 MINUTES AGO

The former world No. 1 hasn't made it past the second round in New York since making the quarter-finals in 2016.

- - -

Stream the 2022 Laver Cup exclusively live on discovery+ and eurosport.co.uk

US Open ‘That was a huge moment for me’ – Murray on historic 2012 US Open victory 9 HOURS AGO