Eurosport's Kim Clijsters and Mats Wilander have paid tribute to Iga Swiatek after she won her third Grand Slam title at the US Open.

It is yet another memorable triumph for the 21-year-old, who already has three major titles to her name and holds the No. 1 world ranking to go with her Grand Slam triumphs.

Clijsters began by recognising what an "incredible achievement" it was and how special she is as a player and as a person.

"An incredible achievement," Clijsters told Eurosport after the match. "She is so young, I think we forget that sometimes.

"We see her being so focused and so dedicated but she is an incredible champion and she gave a great speech as well. It was very impressive.

"It is just an amazing, amazing moment for her. She has everything it takes to win many more times as a champion at Grand Slams.

"To me, her biggest strength is her movement. She can get so many balls back and she did that today."

Wilander added: "The way she is going and the pace she is playing at - she is playing a different game. It is a different level.

"She looks so hungry as well, all the time. So it is going to be tough to slow her down. The defence is absolutely unbelievable.

"She is so energetic in everything she does and it shows once she's playing. So few players are able to do what she is doing.

"She just looks comfortable as the world No. 1 and I don't think that makes any difference to her. She is chasing something else all the time, and that is improvement."

