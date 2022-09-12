Eurosport experts Kim Clijsters and Mats Wilander have given their reactions after Carlos Alcaraz claimed his first Grand Slam title at the US Open and became the new world No. 1.

Clijsters and Wilander were left stunned by the Spaniard's talent and maturity as he held his composure and produced his best tennis under pressure to open his Grand Slam account in style.

"We will always remember this rise from Carlos Alcaraz," Wilander told Eurosport.

"I will also always remember Casper Ruud for putting up a great fight, and for making two Grand Slam finals in 2022, now No. 2 in the world.

"Carlos Alcaraz, he was going to get to No. 1 at some point, but to see him do it here by winning is absolutely historic.

"Carlitos is so mature off the court and on the court - the two go hand-in-hand. He is unreal in his attitude - unreal. It is incredible.

"The most consistent player becomes the No. 1 in the world and Ruud becomes world No. 2. He is not going anywhere for the next 10 years."

Clijsters added: "The tension of this match, with everything that was at stake, it was incredible to see.

"The relief for Alcaraz and sharing this with his team ... it is beautiful, and I feel lucky to witness it from up close. This is an incredible feeling.

"It just shows how he has been so dedicated to this sport from early on, and to play this tennis at the end of a Grand Slam is absolutely amazing.

"Casper Ruud should be extremely proud of himself because this has been an amazing year."

So often referred to as a 'rising star', Alcaraz is now a genuine superstar at the very top of the sport. He will officially usurp Daniil Medvedev atop the ATP world rankings on Monday.

