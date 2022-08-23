Coco Gauff has revealed that she now has a true desire to be the "greatest" after a shift in "perspective" at the French Open.
Gauff has enjoyed an outstanding 2022, reaching her maiden Grand Slam singles final on the Paris clay and rising to the top of the doubles world rankings.
The 18-year-old was beaten by Iga Swiatek in June at Roland-Garros, but is hoping for more major success at the US Open, which begins on August 29.
The American's idol Serena Williams is set to bow out of tennis at the year's final Grand Slam in New York, but having once looked to emulate the 23-time Grand Slam singles winner on court, Gauff is now keen to forge her own path.
"I had a perspective shift in Paris," Gauff told ESPN. "I realised life is so much more than tennis and winning and losing. This life is enjoyable. I don't want to regret not having as much fun as I could have because I was worried about results."
"My goals are the same. But the mentality behind them is different. I want to enjoy the tough moments.
"For a long time, I was stepping onto the court trying to be the next great American whatever, the next Serena.
"But that's not why I play tennis. I used to say I wanted to be the greatest because that's what people wanted to hear. Now I say it because it's what I want for myself."
Gauff is preparing for her fourth appearance at her "favourite Slam" at Flushing Meadows. In 2019, a then-15-year-old Gauff reached the third round on debut at the tournament.
The teenager has spoken previously over the impact that the Williams sisters had on her formative tennis career, and has now revealed that she does not remember watching other tennis players while developing her game.
"It was a dream," Gauff recalled of beating Venus on her Wimbledon debut in 2019. "I always wanted to play them [Venus and Serena], but I thought they'd be gone before I got on tour. Did I think I could win that match? No. Because Serena, Venus, Serena, Venus. All the time, in my head.
"Serena. Venus. Serena. Venus. Serena, Venus, Serena, Venus. That's all I watched growing up.
"My coach and I only watched their matches. I didn't really look up to anybody else.
Gauff added: "[After beating Venus] I said, 'Thank you for everything'. I said, 'I wouldn't be playing tennis without your influence'".
Like both Williams sisters, Gauff has become increasingly vocal on issues outside of tennis, signing a television camera calling for an end to gun violence on her way to the final at Roland-Garros, and speaking out about racial injustice.
She believes it is important to keep using her platform for good.
"When I leave this world, I don't want to be remembered as just being good at tennis," Gauff explained. "I want to be remembered as a good person and a good advocate.
"[My dad Corey] told me, 'You can change the world with your racket'. I never really knew what it meant when I was young.
"But tennis is a platform to reach more people. Tennis has never been a sport where people spoke out about certain things compared to other sports.
"I felt like it would be irresponsible of me not to say anything."
