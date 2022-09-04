The in form Caroline Garcia admits facing home favourite Coco Gauff in the quarter-final of the US Open will be a “great challenge” – but ultimately, it’s one she’s embracing.

Not only will she have to deal with a formidable opponent in Gauff, who Eurosport’s Mats Wilander has described as the “total package” , Garcia will also have to hold her nerve in front of a raucous crowd that will be firmly behind the American teenager.

“I'm super excited actually to play Coco in US in New York, quarter-final of [a Grand] slam, it's great,” said the Frenchwoman in her press conference.

“She already have some experience with the final in Roland Garros. She's a tough player, doing really good this year, very consistent, still very young.

“But, yeah, it's a great match to play, quarter-final of a slam is a battle, is a challenge, and I will get myself ready for it.

“She's aggressive but maybe from a little bit farther than I am. Big serve, huge serve, very powerful. Moving great. Very athletic.

“She's playing great in doubles, as well. She knows how to volley, knows how to move forward covering the court. It's definitely a great challenge for me.”

Asked how she will handle the atmosphere on Arthur Ashe Stadium, Garcia seemed unfazed.

“I never played on Ashe a big American player, so definitely going to be the first time,” she responded.

“I mean, as a French player, I know that in Roland Garros, the crowd, it can be loud and everything. Obviously I know it's going to be the other way around. I'm really looking forward to it. It's a great experience.

“I will get myself ready. I will have my little team behind me. That's the most important, the people you care about who have been supporting you. I will be hearing voices, and that's the most important.

“And it's a great challenge, you know. I'm not going to complain to play Ashe against an American girl in quarter-final.”

Meanwhile, former world No.1 Justine Henin believes Garcia will prove a tricky customer for Gauff to deal with.

The Eurosport France commentator said: “She’s feeling happy. She has big confidence. We love to see her play like this.

“She’s so aggressive coming to the net. She will put a lot of pressure [on Gauff].

“She has the kind of game that will really put Coco Gauff in trouble.”

