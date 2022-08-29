John McEnroe has suggested Serena Williams could delay her retirement if she wins a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam at the US Open.

If Williams did win in New York she would equal Margaret Court’s all-time record of 24 major titles.

And seven-time major winner McEnroe has compared her situation to Pete Sampras, who retired with a record 14 Grand Slam titles at the age of 32 and has since seen Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal soar past him.

"Serena doesn’t like losing a lot," said McEnroe on Eurosport's coverage of the first day at Flushing Meadows.

"None of the athletes do, but particularly her. That’s part of why she’s won so much, but if by some way she won this and tied Margaret Court don’t you think she’d be tempted to go to Australia and break it?

"Pete Sampras was the last guy who went out on a high, winning the US Open [in 2002]. He thought he was going to hold the record for the most majors for the next 30 years because it took that long to break Roy Emerson, but guess what? Three guys blew by him.

"So time passes by and the next thing you know there are other people You think it’s impossible. It does seem impossible because Serena and Venus’ story is a once in every 100 years. I’m hoping the fact that they’ve inspired a lot of kids to play can make it once every 10 years at least so this happens more often."

Williams is set to face world No. 80 Danka Kovinic in the first round of the US Open on Monday evening.

'Pressure on her opponents' - Wilander's view on Williams' farewell

She is also playing the women's doubles with sister Venus, who at the age of 42 might also be playing the US Open for the final time, although she has not made an announcement over her future.

"This is Serena’s Open for as long as she’s in it," added McEnroe.

"And hopefully her and her sister will go out together and win the doubles. That’s what I’m predicting. I know it’s obviously a long shot - and I never count Serena out of anything - long shot for the singles, but very realistic the two of them could go out in style, win the doubles and then quit."

