Advertisement
Ad
Live
Live Updates
US Open 2022 tennis LIVE - Daniil Medvedev, Simona Halep and Andy Murray in action before Serena Williams, Nick Kyrgios
- All
- Highlights
17:41
GARCIA 6-4 6-2 RAKHIMOVA
The non-national is defeated by the 17th seed Caroline Garcia.
17:35
MURRAY 7-5 3-0 CERUNDOLO
Murray is well up now and in control. He doesn't need any more long sets.
17:33
'TRAINWRECK OF TRAINWRECKS'
Here's John McEnroe on Novak Djokovic's absence.
'Trainwreck of trainwrecks' - McEnroe laments Djokovic's fragmented season
17:30
MARIA UPSET BACK ON THE CARDS
The German fell 6-4 to Sakkari in the first set having been 4-1 up, but she's now rallied to 5-2 ahead, with her Greek opponent serving.
17:22
MURRAY 7-5 *0-0 CERUNDOLO
The second (middle?) set gets underway.
17:17
CERUNDOLO CONCEDES A POINT
Here's perhaps the highlight of the set.
17:15
MURRAY 7-5* CERUNDOLO
After an hour and four minutes, Murray has a set point. Cerundolo hits the net and concedes his service game.
This is going to be a slog in humid and hot conditions.
17:13
MEDVEDEV 0-0 KOZLOV
The world No.1 kicks off against the home crowd favourite.
17:10
DJOKOVIC NEWS
17:04
MURRAY 5-5* CERUNDOLO
Cerundolo just - fails - to reach a return from Murray with a double-bounce that only really became clear on two huge replays on the screen.
The Argentine admitted his failure to reach it, and the umpire overturns his decision.
Cerundolo, perhaps a touch fired up, wins the next three points to go 40-30 clear, before Murray levels at deuce, but can't force the break.
16:59
MURRAY *5-4 CERUNDOLO
The Argentine breaks and could now get back to parity. The longer this goes, the likelier the younger man triumphs.
16:56
MCENROE SPECULATES ON SERENA FUTURE
Not unreasonably, he wonders if the American could be tempted to reverse her decision if she enjoys some success.
McEnroe wonders if Williams 'could be tempted' to carry on if she wins US Open
16:54
MURRAY 5-3* CERUNDOLO
Cerundolo is taken to deuce by Murray but a couple of decent serves from the Argentine means that the Scot will have to serve at least once more in the first set.
16:48
MURRAY *5-2 CERUNDOLO
The former world No. 1 won't want to be dragged into anything gruelling here.
16:42
SERENA EXPLAINS ONE REASON FOR RETIREMENT
She has said that women are forced to choose between their family and their career, and that has led to her decision.
‘Women sometimes have to make different choices than men' - Serena on choosing children over tennis
16:40
MURRAY *4-1 CERUNDOLO
Consistent efforts from Murray against a player yet to win on hard court this season, and here we are.
16:34
MURRAY 3-1 CERUNDOLO*
Murray is cruising here - playing some dominant, controlling stuff.
He runs down a return, aims to the Argentine's feet, and polishes off the lob.
16:29
MURRAY *2-1 CERUNDOLO
The Scottish veteran leaps into the air with some impressive athleticism to pull off an accurate return, and continues to hold his nerve to go ahead.
16:28
RADUCANU DENIES PRESSURE
However, the teenager has been seen in practice apparently struggling with a wrist injury, so she will doubtless be a touch unsettled if that does not improve.
'Defending a title is just something the press makes up' - Raducanu
16:25
EARLY PROBLEMS FOR SAKKARI
Greek player Maria Sakkari, ranked third, is 4-1 down to Tatjana Maria already.