Nick Kyrgios and Karen Khachanov will meet in the US Open quarter-finals two years after a terse exchange on Twitter which ended with the novel insult “you absolute pelican”.

The pair last met at the Australian Open in 2020, with Kyrgios edging the five-set marathon after the final four sets all headed to a tie-break.

The only occasion the duo have traded volleys since that match was on Twitter, back in September 2020.

The Twitter spat started after Khachanov responded to Kyrgios, who had called out Mats Wilander for his comments on Andy Murray, and resulted in a trade of insults.

Kyrgios had been critical of some players’ actions during 2020, when the coronavirus pandemic severely impacted the sporting calendar, and Khachanov rebuked the Australian for posting such opinions on Twitter.

The spat unfolded:

Khachanov: “I really think you are a good lad and I don’t have any problem with you. But once you are sitting at home and writing different comments about players that makes me think who has the real problem.”

Kyrgios: “So you think what the players did during this pandemic was smart? I’d love to have an intellectual conversation with you but I’m not sure it would go further than how hard you could hit a ball. I’ve simply been holding people accountable.”

Khachanov: “And next time before talking about my intellect read at least a few books, instead or playing video games whole day long.”

Kyrgios: “I’ve also been feeding the hungry, helping open up new facilities for kids to get active. But way to do your research you absolute pelican.”

Khachanov: Kyrgios showing what he’s capable of

There have been no signs of animosity since, but nevertheless their quarter-final match would be one of the pick of the last-eight encounters at Flushing Meadows this week.

No. 23 seed Kyrgios sent reigning champion Daniil Medvedev packing to setup the meeting with Khachanov, the No. 27 seed who ousted No. 12 Pablo Carreno Busta in five sets.

Khachanov won his fourth-round match before Kyrgios but was asked about the prospect of facing him in the US Open.

The Russian echoed Kyrgios by stating that a rise in the Australian’s professionalism has led to an upturn in results.

“Nick said himself that he doesn't recognise himself in a way how professional he is right now,” said Khachanov.

“I think Wimbledon showed him, if he does the things like he does now, what he's capable of. Obviously everybody knows that, the way he's serving.

“I think it will be the same for me, focus on serve, keep the serve. In rallies we have the same, equal chances. It will be always the question of how the point starts, with the serve and return.”

