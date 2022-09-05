Nick Kyrgios ended Daniil Medvedev’s US Open reign and reached the quarter-finals with a supreme four-set victory under the lights of the Arthur Ashe Stadium.

The standout fourth-round meeting saw the world No. 1 take on the recent Wimbledon finalist, and it was Kyrgios who played a level above, winning through 7-6(11) 3-6 6-3 6-2.

The victory sees Kyrgios book a meeting with Karen Khachanov for a place in the semis, while Medvedev will lose his No. 1 ranking once the tournament is over - with Rafael Nadal in pole position to replace him.

"It was an amazing match," said No. 23 seed Kyrgios. "Obviously Daniil is the defending champion and a lot of pressure on his shoulders, but I've been playing great recently. What a place to do it. Packed house in New York. I’m extremely blessed.

"People were really starting to doubt my ability to pull out matches like this at majors. I'm really proud of myself because it hasn't been easy dealing with all the criticism.

“I’m just trying to make every practice session count, getting to sleep - I would probably be out every night before. I’m just glad I’m finally able to show New York my talent. I haven’t had many good trips here, to be honest.”

When reflecting on the match, Kyrgios said it would have been an “impossible task” to come back and win had he dropped the first set.

And what a first set it was. In their fifth meeting, with Kyrgios leading the head-to-head 3-1 going into this match, the tightest of opening sets played out to set the tone for this blockbuster clash.

The pair traded breaks midway through the set and both recorded nine aces apiece as it went to a tie-break, and after both players spurned three set points it was Kyrgios who edged ahead when taking it 13-11.

Medvedev rallied to race to a 5-1 lead in the second set, and though he was broken when serving to level the match he did so at the second time of asking.

It appeared Kyrgios’ attention may have dipped, with the Australian then opting for more on the more bizarre shots of the tournament at the start of the third set.

Medvedev’s return was high, wide and not even going to make it over the net, but Kyrgios rushed to his opponent’s side and played a smash, leading to some debate over whether the play was legitimate – although on-court it went down as an error with Kyrgios losing the point for crossing the net striking the ball before it bounced.

Nevertheless, despite the confusion, it did not deter Kyrgios from the task at hand, and he converted the only break-point opportunity of the third set to lead once more.

And in the fourth set he simply did not give Medvedev a sniff, breaking twice to lead 5-1 and then sealing the match with an ace.

The celebration was subdued, but Kyrgios explained afterwards that this was because he is only into the quarter-final.

“I didn't over-celebrate. It's only fourth round,” he said. “I got quarter-finals. It was an amazing experience obviously taking down the No. 1 player in the world on Arthur Ashe Stadium.

“But I don't really like to celebrate too much after that because I know that if I played him nine more times, he's probably getting on top of me the majority of the time.”

Kyrgios also reiterated a point he made at Wimbledon in that he may struggle for motivation after the US Open if he goes on to win the title.

“Three more matches potentially, then we never have to play tennis again,” he said with a smile.

“I hadn't won a match on Ashe before this week, now I've won two against two quality opponents. I feel like I've been able to showcase. There's a lot of celebrities here, a lot of important people here watching. I wanted to get on that court and show them I am able to put my head down and play and win these big matches.

“For the tennis world I think it's important as well. People were really starting to doubt my ability to pull out matches like this at majors. I'm really proud of myself honestly because it hasn't been easy dealing with all the criticism.

“I'm just trying to not let people down. I've said it before, I was in this press conference room a while back and I lost in the third round, it was the worst feeling because I've just got so much expectation. I'm finally able to show it now. I feel like I've been working really hard. I've just got a lot of motivation at the moment.

“Yeah, as I said, if I win a Grand Slam, I don't know how much motivation I'd have afterwards because it's extremely hard to do.”

Meanwhile, Medvedev admitted to being disappointed with his US Open reign over and ranking set to drop.

“I mean, now that you say it, I remember it,” Medvedev said. “So that's not nice because honestly after such a match, when you lose in Grand Slam, look, I'm trying to look good here, but I'm disappointed.

“Not going to cry in the room, but I'm a little bit disappointed. For few days I'm going to be just a little bit sad, looking at my phone, my laptop or watching some series.

“Yeah, it was not the first thing on my mind walking after the match, saying, ‘Damn, will not be the world No. 1 any more’.

I actually don't know which place I will be. Probably 3, 4. I guess Carlos will pass me. I don't know actually.

“But that's motivation, try to do better. Obviously it was the last slam of the year. Didn't do well enough. Didn't win in Australia when I had the chance.

“Didn't get the chance to play Wimbledon. Roland-Garros, lost fourth round. Here fourth round. Yeah, should do better. Should get more points if I want to be world No. 1 again.”

