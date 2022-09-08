Nick Kyrgios has been hit with the biggest fine at the US Open so far after smashing two racquets following his quarter-final loss to Karen Khachanov.

Ad

Kyrgios was fined $14,000 (£12,000) for his behaviour, bringing his total for the tournament up to $32,500 (£28,200).

US Open US Open order of play, Day 11 - When are women's semi-finals? 2 HOURS AGO

He was also fined for spitting and swearing.

The fines will only make a small dent in Kyrgios’ total prize money from the tournament which comes to $473,200 (£411,200) – $445,000 (£386,778) for singles and $28,200 (£24,552) for doubles.

But Kyrgios suggested after the loss to Khachanov that the money will matter little after missing out on a golden chance to win a first Grand Slam title.

Kyrgios was the favourite to win the tournament following Rafael Nadal’s surprise fourth-round defeat to Frances Tiafoe.

“All people remember at a Grand Slam is whether you win or you lose,” said Kyrgios.

“Just feel like it was either winning it all or nothing at all, to be honest. I feel like I’ve just failed at this event right now.

“I just came out flat, physically didn’t feel great and then I ended up feeling great towards the end of the match.

“I’m obviously devastated but all credit to Karen, he’s a fighter he’s a warrior and I thought he served really good today, honestly probably the best server I’ve played all tournament to be honest.

“He played the big points well. There wasn’t really anything in it. I’m just devastated obviously.”

- - -

Stream the 2022 Laver Cup exclusively live on discovery+ and eurosport.co.uk

US Open 'Too far' - McEnroe says Kyrgios wrong to ruin Khachanov celebrations 16 HOURS AGO