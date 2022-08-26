John McEnroe says he "doesn't see any way" that the Big Three's dominance of tennis will ever be repeated.

Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic have produced some of the most extraordinary levels of dominance ever seen in tennis over the past 15 years, as well as one of the all-time great sporting rivalries.

Ad

Nadal - on 22 slams - currently leads what many label the 'GOAT race', but Djokovic, following his win at Wimbledon , is on 21 and by general consensus is expected to go on longer in the game than Nadal due to the Spaniard's chronic foot problem.

Tennis ‘He won’t go to Australia to lose in the first round’ – McEnroe on Federer’s return 17 HOURS AGO

Federer, whilst preparing himself for a comeback after over a year out with a knee problem, appears unlikely to add to his own tally of 20 majors, given his injury and the fact he turned 41 this month.

McEnroe name-checks Carlos Alcaraz and Daniil Medvedev as two players from the next generation who could fill the Big Three's hole when they all eventually retire, but not to the same degree in terms of statistics.

McEnroe, himself a seven-time major champion, said: "We've been wondering about this for quite a few years. This is not the first time where it's like 'who's going to be the guy when the Big Three are not winning?'

"It’s unbelievable, in a way, what we're watching so we're almost taking something for granted that I would have told you 10 years ago would have been impossible. So my answer would be the same, as I don't see any way that any of these guys will come anywhere near what we've just watched.

"I think you're going to see an assortment of guys.

"Right now, I don't see any one guy, maybe [Carlos] Alcaraz can jump through all these people but you know he's not a big, big guy - he's an unbelievable athlete but he's six foot. If you have to play these big guys – the [Alexander] Zverevs of the world, [Daniil] Medvedev, they are all six foot six. A lot of them guys have big serves and it just wears on you mentally, I believe.

"That's an issue that will make it more difficult for these young guys to dominate.

"What I think we're going to see is, a little bit more like the women, where it's just going to be a lot of players winning a couple. At some point, someone who will stand out, it looked like Medvedev a year ago now. I don't know what's going on, is the war is affecting him? Who knows exactly what's going on there? He seems to maybe have slipped a little, but you'd still put him as the favourite here compared to the other guys.

"Look what just happened, [Borna] Coric looked better than anybody to me [in Cincinnati, where he won the title]. Physically, he looked like he was a level above what I'd seen from most of the players. Why not put him in as well? He's one of the guys that could win the US Open.

Medvedev 'would love to see' Djokovic at US Open to prolong 'intense' Nadal rivalry

"To me, it's become much more wide open, especially since Novak's not playing. I hope something's changed, but I don't think it has. Rafa is coming off an injury. [Nick] Kyrgios could potentially be that guy if he is committed, but you know it's the old story.

"So, it's hard to say right now."

- - -

Stream the 2022 Laver Cup exclusively live on discovery+ and eurosport.co.uk

US Open From Fritz to Garcia, six players who could be the next surprise US Open winner 18 HOURS AGO