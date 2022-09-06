Casper Ruud took a step closer to winning a maiden US Open title as he overcame an error-prone Matteo Berrettini, and in doing so, maintained his challenge for the No. 1 spot.

The Norwegian made light work of the world No. 14 on Arthur Ashe Stadium, triumphing 6-1 6-4 7-6(4), setting up a semi-final with either Nick Kyrgios or Karen Khachanov.

In just nine minutes Ruud - in with a shot of becoming the new men’s No. 1 at the end of the tournament, as do Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz - was three up after quickly breaking his Italian opponent.

The fifth seed was in dominant form and raced to a 5-0 lead and only then did Berrettini manage to hold his serve to pull one back.

However after the first set, and 28 minutes, Ruud was a set up and was denying Berrettini the chance to exploit his powerful forehand.

Before the match, Berrettini and Ruud were both welcomed by John McEnroe as part of the next generation of men’s tennis , but on this showing it is Ruud who will be one of the dominant figures, and after just 50 minutes he was 4-1 up and serving for 5-1.

Berrettini kept his composure though and found some resistance when he broke to 5-3, and held his serve to take it to 5-4.

Ruud, however, was unruffled and set himself up for two set points, needing just one to leave him one set from victory.

Perhaps Ruud was unable to maintain those exceptional early standards so consistently, and Berrettini put the pressure on to break to 2-0 up.

Berrettini had to save a break point in the third set, and after some extended play a frustrated Ruud was unable to push through leading to a heated exchange with the umpire.

The Italian looked like he was certain to take the third but Ruud battled back from 5-2 down to 5-4 after breaking, before Berrettini steadied himself once again to go 6-5 clear, and Ruud then forced a tie-break where he quickly asserted his control.

Ruud will make the No.1 spot if he wins the US Open title or if he reaches the final and Alcaraz fails to lift the trophy.

