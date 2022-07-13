Novak Djokovic may yet play at the US Open, if a cryptic social media chat with Nick Kyrgios is to be believed.

Djokovic defeated Kyrgios in the final of Wimbledon last Sunday but as he confirmed during SW19, he had not been expecting to build on that win at the next and final Grand Slam of 2022, with the US continuing to refuse travellers who aren't vaccinated against Covid-19.

But have things changed?

Djokovic and Kyrgios agreed before the Wimbledon final that whoever won would pay for a dinner.

That seemingly didn't happen after their match and when Kyrgios called out Djokovic on his promise online, the Serb's response was fascinating.

Whether it has an element of truth or was designed to intrigue is as yet unclear, with the 35-year-old writing: "Sorry mate, I called the restaurants in London on Sunday night and there were no tables available.

"Dinner is on me in NYC."

The latter line was accompanied by a series of emojis that seemed to suggest that Djokovic's appearance in New York is more possible than certain.

Djokovic and Kyrgios sharing dinner would see their relationship go full-circle from one where there was no love lost, to one that the pair are now calling a 'bromance'.

The Serb's win at Wimbledon saw him take his 21st major title and if he does somehow manage to compete in New York, he would be going for a 22nd - which would tie him with Rafael Nadal.

Nadal is expected to recover in time from his abdominal injury in time for the US Open, where he will be going for his third Grand slam title of the year after his victories at the Australian and French Opens.

