'One of the hottest players on tour this year' - Kim Clijsters previews Casper Ruud vs Tim van Rijthoven

Kim Clijsters previews the US Open second round match between Casper Ruud and Tim van Rijthoven. The No. 5 seed Ruud beat Great Britain's Kyle Edmund 6-3 7-5 6-2 in the first round, while Van Rijthoven came through a gruelling five set battle against Zhang Zhizhen 3-6 (6)4-7 7-6(9) 6-1 6-4 to reach round two for the first time in his career.

00:00:41, 30 minutes ago