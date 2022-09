Tennis

'One of the more dangerous players in the draw' - Mats Wilander believes Jack Draper can go far at US Open

Jack Draper knocked out the No. 6 seed Felix Auger-Aliassime in straight sets in the second round on Louis Armstrong Stadium and faces enough tough test in No. 27 seed Khachanov on Wednesday. Eurosport expert Mats Wilander believes he is "one of the more dangerous players in the draw". Draper play Karen Khachanov in the third round on Wednesday.

00:00:43, 40 minutes ago