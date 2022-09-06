Ons Jabeur ousted Ajla Tomljanovic in straight sets to claim her place in the last-four of the US Open.

Tomljanovic made history by knocking out Serena Williams in the third round, but the Australian failed to produce anywhere near her best tennis.

Jabeur was the first to break as she moved 3-1 clear of Tomljanovic. The young Australian broke back, though, to 3-3 against the fifth seed.

The Tunisian had beaten Veronika Kudermetova in the last 16 to get to the quarters, and she drew on that same strength to break to go 5-3 up, before Tomljanovic held to stay in touch.

Jabeur pushed on to 6-4 after 40 minutes, but things started evenly in the second set and went with serve with the older player 3-2 up as she attempted to change up her variety of attack.

Tomljanovic held on, though, and moved onto a 6-5 lead before she struggled to hold off Jabeur, who forced an ultimately decisive tie-break decider.

Despite this, she came roaring back in the second set as Jabeur began to get jittery, and after grabbing a crucial break in the eighth game, Tomlajanovic was serving for the set. However, a double fault handed Jabeur a lifeline and she was able to make it to a tie-break where the Tunisian’s class eventually shone through.

Tomjlanovic’s final contribution was to strike the ball into the net, setting Jabeur up for her first semi-final in New York.

Jabeur will play the winner of Coco Gauff or Caroline Garcia in the semi-final.

