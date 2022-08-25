Rafael Nadal has been drawn against Rinky Hijikata in the first round of the US Open, while Andy Murray has been paired with Francisco Cerundolo.

Nadal will arrive in New York with two Grand Slams in 2022 to his name, but he also has a fitness question to answer following his withdrawal from Wimbledon prior to the semi-finals due to injury.

He returned to action in Cincinnati, but lasted only one game as Borna Coric beat him in three sets.

World No. 198 Hijikata should not pose any problems, but Frances Tiafoe is a potential banana skin in round four.

Murray is a sleeper in the draw due to his unseeded status, and No. 24 seed Cerundolo is probably cursing his luck.

Cameron Norrie is the No. 7 seed at Flushing Meadows and he is in the same quarter as Nadal. His opening match will be against French veteran Benoit Paire.

Carlos Alcaraz is the standout name in the third quarter, and the Spanish teenager will face off against Sebastian Baez in round one.

Daniil Medvedev is the No. 1 seed and defending champion, and he will take on home favourite Stefan Kozlov in round one. With Novak Djokovic not playing , the Russian will be well fancied for a second US Open.

Medvedev’s eye will be drawn to Nick Kyrgios in his quarter of the draw, and the Australian will put friendship to one side in the first round as he has been pulled out against his compatriot Thanasi Kokkinakis.

Britain’s Kyle Edmund has been handed a tough opener, as he will take on No. 5 seed Casper Ruud in round one.

Dan Evans will take on Jiri Veselý, while Jack Draper will tackle Emil Ruusuvuori.

