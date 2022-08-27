Tennis icon Serena Williams announced earlier this month that she was retiring from the sport she helped to redefine, but is now hinting at changing her mind.

In an interview with American breakfast television show Today, Williams admitted she was unlikely to be playing the next grand slam after this year's US Open - the 2023 Australian Open - but refused to rule it out. "You never know," Williams said. "I’ve learned in my career, never say never."

Williams begins her assault on the US Open on Tuesday against Montenegrin world No. 83 Danka Kovinic. During the interview with Today, she was asked whether this will be her final tournament, replying, "I think so, but who knows?"

When asked about her feelings ahead of what had been thought to be her final Grand Slam - this week's US Open - Williams explained that her decision to step away was not motivated by a lack of desire. "I love what I do, there’s nothing about me not loving my job. I love it. I’ve been playing it my whole entire life. It’s very emotional to evolve into something new," she said.

The 23-time Grand Slam-winner announced her decision to step away from tennis in an interview with Vogue, which was released earlier this month. In the article, Williams was clear that she did not feel like she was finished with tennis, saying: "There is no happiness in this topic for me. I know it’s not the usual thing to say, but I feel a great deal of pain. It’s the hardest thing that I could ever imagine. I hate it. I hate that I have to be at this crossroads."

Instead, Williams explained that it was her desire to expand her family and pursue other business ventures which left her facing the difficult decision.

Sister Venus, a tennis legend in her own right, was also involved in the interview, and explained how Serena will approach the US Open and beyond.

"It’s still business, she still wants to play, she still wants to win, when she walks on the court she wants to be focused — so this is the moment now for her to do that, like all the other moments, and then when that moment is over, then the next moment will be here. So that’s what it is," she said.

Despite her desire to continue, Williams told Vogue, "I’m turning 41 this month, and something’s got to give."

Williams has won 23 Grand Slam titles in her career, one behind the all-time leader Margaret Court. She leads all other players to have played their entire career in the Open era, with Steffi Graf one behind.

Her career winnings in that time exceed £80m and she has used some of that money to create a venture capital firm, investing in numerous businesses in the past nine years. Sixteen of the companies in which her company, Serena Ventures, has invested are now worth over $1 billion.

