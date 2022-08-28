When Irina Spirlea overcame a 16-year-old Serena Williams making her US Open debut in 1998 she said afterwards with a smile that it had been a “regular match”.

That she said it with a smile was because of the slightly odd scoreline - 6-3 0-6 7-5 - after Williams blitzed the second set in just 22 minutes. And perhaps it was also a nod to events of the previous year when Spirlea had bumped into Serena’s older sister Venus Williams at the net during a changeover and was subsequently fined for using an expletive about her.

It’s difficult to say now just how ‘regular’ Spirlea really thought the contest against Serena was. This was, after all, a 16-year-old who Spirlea, the ninth seed at the tournament, admitted made her “lose completely the size of the court” in the second set and had “confused” her with her play. A 16-year-old who had beaten Spirlea in the first round of the Australian Open earlier in the year, and whose beaded hair and hoop earrings were far from regular on the WTA Tour at that time.

As Williams prepares to play the US Open for the final time before retirement, it’s clear that little about her career in the 24 years since her meeting with Spirlea in New York has been regular.

Williams will pull the curtain down on her career as arguably the greatest tennis player of all time, a 23-time Grand Slam champion who holds some of the most significant records in tennis history and who has helped evolve and shape the sport like few others.

“The reason why I play tennis,” American youngster Coco Gauff said about Williams this month. "Tennis being a predominantly white sport, it definitely helped a lot. Because I saw somebody who looked like me dominating the game. It made me believe that I could dominate too."

There is obviously no-one with the star power of Williams in the sport. Naomi Osaka is still closest to her right now, even though she has been below her best for the past year, and Emma Raducanu has become one of the faces of the WTA Tour after her shock US Open victory. Iga Swiatek is a deserving world No. 1 and a brilliant replacement for Barty, but even though there’s plenty of talent towards the top of the sport – and Williams has inspired many of them - there are not many true stars. That also plays into the thirst for more rivalries, which there has been a lack of since Williams’ heyday and matches against Maria Sharapova, Justine Henin and sister Venus.

Perhaps it’s still all to come. “I feel like it’s a lot of past winners and just champions in general on tour,” said Williams earlier this month. “And then some really exciting young new champions that are coming that are going to take over and that’s exciting.”

‘One of the GOATs’ – Serena Williams hailed by fellow stars

Williams certainly looks to be leaving American women’s tennis in good hands with four players in the top 20 – Jessica Pegula, Gauff, Danielle Collins, Madison Keys – and Amanda Anisimova not far behind. Sister Venus is still playing on too and has indicated that she may take part in tournaments in autumn.

The ATP may be watching on closely to see the impact of Williams’ exit. Roger Federer will surely follow Williams into retirement in the next few years and will leave a similar hole in men’s tennis, even with Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic still going strong.

As Andy Murray said this week, Williams’ farewell should be a moment to celebrate. All those who have watched Williams – the “greatest that’s ever lived”, according to John McEnroe - over the last 25 years have been privileged to do so. And even though in her heart-felt goodbye letter in Vogue there was a feeling that she still wants to play on – “I never wanted to have to choose between tennis and a family. I don’t think it’s fair” – there’s also the sense that Williams is bowing out on her terms.

Her schedule was winding down before her injury at Wimbledon a year ago and perhaps some of the long-standing, burning desire to equal Margaret Court’s all-time Grand Slam record had been replaced by other passions, such as her business ventures and family life. Soon to turn 41, Williams says she is “evolving away” from tennis, even though she has hinted this week that she might still play on

If Williams’ first defeat at the US Open was ‘regular’, little about her New York experiences since have been.

She’s won more matches here than at any other Grand Slam (106) and won her first-ever Slam at the 1998 US Open, beating Kim Clijsters, Monica Seles, defending champion Lindsay Davenport and top seed Martina Hingis on her way to victory. She lost to sister Venus in the 2001 final, then turned the tables the following year to secure part three of her first ‘Serena Slam’. She won it without dropping a set in 2008, then won it three years in a row from 2012-2014, surprisingly her longest streak of victories at a major.

New York has arguably seen Williams at her rawest – threatening to shove a ball down the throat of a lineswoman who called a foot fault in the 2009 final through to the ugly scenes against Osaka in 2018 when she angrily accused umpire Carlos Ramos of being a “thief”.

And for all her success at the US Open, it’s difficult now to not also think of the near-misses and heartbreak.

When Williams said she felt she should have finished her career with “30-plus Grand Slams” the immediate thought was back to some of her US Open losses – Clijsters in 2009, Sam Stosur in the 2011 final, Roberta Vinci in the 2015 semi-finals, Karolina Pliskova in 2016, Osaka and Bianca Andreescu in the 2018 and 2019 finals. How Williams would have loved to have replayed a few of those matches, even if she has admitted the prospect of drawing closer to Court perhaps weighed her down.

“Day to day I'm really not thinking about her. If I'm in a Grand Slam final, then yes, I am thinking about that record. Maybe I thought about it too much, and that didn't help.”

Most agree that even without the record Williams is the GOAT. If that is disputed there is no denying that she has had a transformational impact on the game.

Perhaps once upon a time she was ‘regular’, but for most of the last 24 years she has been superhuman, and she is set for a deserving farewell.

