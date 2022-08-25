Serena Williams will face Danka Kovinic in the opening round of her final US Open appearance.

The 23-time major winner announced earlier in the summer that she would bring the curtain down on her career at Flushing Meadows.

Emma Raducanu arrives in New York as the defending champion, but the Brit has a tough opening challenge as she will face off against French veteran Alize Cornet.

The hunger for competition remains strong for Williams and her target will be victory, but she faces a tough task as she faces the prospect of taking on the No. 2 seed Anett Kontaveit in round two.

Being unseeded left Williams a hostage to fortune, but the positive to take from her position is that should she advance beyond round two she would effectively take on the role of the second seed.

Other players to note in Williams’ quarter of the draw are Ons Jabeur, last year's beaten finalist Leylah Fernandez and 2021 French Open winner Barbora Krejcikova.

Iga Swiatek has been the standout player in the women’s game in 2022, and she is the No. 1 seed in New York. The Pole will take on Jasmine Paolini in round one.

Swiatek could face Sloane Stephens in round two.

While many eyes will be on Williams, arguably the tie of the opening round is a clash between Naomi Osaka and Danielle Collins.

Britain’s Harriet Dart has been pulled out to face the No. 10 seed Daria Kasatkina, while Williams’ sister Venus will take on Alison van Uytvanck.

