Serena Williams says she has come to a point “where women sometimes have to make different choices than men”, hinting that she has been forced to choose between tennis and her child.

Williams revealed earlier this month that she is “evolving away” from tennis and is set to retire after the US Open which begins on Monday.

Ad

US Open 'The queen of tennis' - O'Sullivan hails 'incredible' Williams ahead of US Open farewell AN HOUR AGO

“This is what I have to deal with, on a daily [basis],” Williams told TIME

“It comes to a point where women sometimes have to make different choices than men, if they want to raise a family. It’s just black and white. You make a choice or you don’t.”

The 23-time Grand Slam champion has a daughter, Olympia, who she gave birth to in 2017 after winning the Australian Open.

Serena Williams celebrating winning the 2017 Australian Open Image credit: Getty Images

In recent years, there has been a debate about sportswomen having to choose between competing in their chosen sport versus starting a family, which is not as big of a problem for men.

The debate rose when sprinter Allyson Felix was refused salary protection when she was pregnant in 2018.

Williams is at peace with her decision to retire after Flushing Meadows and wants to be a “good mum”.

“There is no anger,” said Williams. “I’m ready for the transition

“I think I’m good at it,” she says of parenthood. “But I want to explore if I can be great at it.”

“Olympia doesn’t like when I play tennis. That kind of makes me sad and brings anxiety to my heart.

“It’s hard to completely commit, when your flesh and blood is saying, ‘Aw’.”

Williams’ 2017 Australian Open victory, which saw her surpass Steffi Graf’s Open Era record of 22 majors, saw her become champion whilst nine-weeks pregnant with Olympia.

Her husband revealed there was little hesitation from the American to withdraw, as she was confident she could still win, which Williams says relied on her using her brain.

“I don’t know any other person that has won a Grand Slam or a championship in the NBA or anything else nine weeks pregnant,” said Williams.

“A two-week event. That tournament, I relied on my brain. An athlete isn’t just about what an animal you are physically, like a specimen. It’s using everything. Your mind, your body, everything. And doing that for 20 years. And doing it against people that come against you and play the best game of their life. Every single time.

“You can come to your own conclusion after that.”

US Open ‘She can fight her way into the tournament’ – Rittner on Serena’s chances at US Open AN HOUR AGO