Tennis

'She had nothing to lose' - Kim Clijsters on Daria Snigur's shock win over Simona Halep at US Open

Kim Clijsters reacts to Daria Snigur's shock win over Simona Halep in the first round of the US Open. Clijsters said the Ukrainian qualifier had "nothing to lose" against the Romanian who was considered one of the favourites to go on and win the Grand Slam at Flushing Meadows.

00:01:05, 40 minutes ago