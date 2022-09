Tennis

'Something I can only support' - Kim Clijsters on Angelique Kerber's return to tennis after pregnancy

Kim Clijsters speaks about hearing the news that Angelique Kerber is pregnant but intends to carry on playing tennis afterwards. The Eurosport expert is fully supportive of the German continuing her playing career post-pregnancy. The Belgian former world No. 1 won three of her four Grand Slams after coming back from pregnancy.

00:00:42, an hour ago