A moment of silence was held at the US Open to pay tribute to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II ahead of the first women’s semi-final between Ons Jabeur and Caroline Garcia.

The Queen, who ruled for longer than any Monarch in British history, passed away at her residence in Balmoral, Buckingham Palace announced at just after 18:30 UK time on Thursday.

The stadium announcer at the Arthur Ashe Stadium asked the players and fans to hold a moment of silence before the coin toss between Jabeur and Garcia, with tennis legend Billie Jean King joining the players at the net.

“We would like to pause to remember Queen Elizabeth II," the announcer said.

“Our thoughts are with the people of the United Kingdom. Please join us in a moment of silence.”

