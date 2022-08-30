Tennis

'The key for Serena to beat Anett Kontaveit is pretty simple' - Kim Clijsters on Williams' gameplan at US Open

Kim Clijsters believes Serena Williams' first two shots in a rally are "the key" to beating Anett Kontaveit in the second round of the US Open. Williams, who is playing in what could be her final ever tournament, beat Danka Kovinic in straight sets in front of a boisterous crowd inside Arthur Ashe Stadium on Monday night to set up a clash with the No. 2 seed.

00:01:30, 44 minutes ago