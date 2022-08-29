Snooker star Ronnie O'Sullivan has hailed the "incredible" Serena Williams as "the queen of all sports" ahead of her US Open farewell.

Williams announced that she plans to "evolve away" from tennis after the tournament at Flushing Meadows and will have one final tilt at singles glory - a title that she has won six times in her illustrious career.

The 23-time Grand Slam singles champion has the opportunity to draw level with Margaret Court for the most titles. Now ranked at No. 413 in the world, the American will face Montenegro's Danka Kovinic in the Arthur Ashe Stadium in her opening match.

Seven-time snooker world champion O'Sullivan, who has been inspired by Williams' career and impact on sport in general, has sent a message to the 40-year-old ahead of her US Open campaign, making it clear how much respect and admiration he has for her.

"Hi Serena, I hope you're well, and yeah, I just want to say a massive congratulations on an unbelievable career," O'Sullivan said via Eurosport.

"Unbelievable in the majors, incredible. I remember you winning your first one at the US Open, and from that day onwards, you just dominated and showed everyone why you are the queen of tennis, and in many ways, the queen of all sports.

"So yeah, I'm a massive fan ... brilliant career. I hope you enjoy your retirement with your family, and yeah, just enjoy your life.

"Tennis is going to miss you; I'm certainly going to miss watching you play. You were amazing, incredible. So yeah, good luck with everything else you have got going on, and ciao for now."

Serena & Venus Williams to play doubles one more time at US Open

The pair were given a wildcard to compete in New York, and will play alongside each other for the first time since the French Open in 2018.

They have won 14 Grand Slam doubles titles in their respective illustrious careers, winning at Flushing Meadows in 1999 and 2009.

The 42-year-old Venus, currently ranked at No. 1,504 in the world, will also compete in the singles after she was handed a wildcard. She will take on Belgium's Alison van Uytvanck in her opener on Tuesday.

