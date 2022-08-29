Bianca Andreescu pleaded to change her outfit during her US Open first-round match against Harmony Tan, seemingly unhappy with the design provided by Nike.
Andreescu rallied to produce a 6-0 3-6 6-1 win over Tan, but she was having problems early on with her dress and looked to change it, hoping it would not count as a bathroom break.
“Can this not count as one of my changeovers because, I mean, it’s not my fault, it’s Nike’s fault. This dress is so bad,” Andreescu appealed to the umpire.
After she did get approval, Andreescu headed straight for the locker room.
The 2019 US Open champion added: “OK, I need to go. This is really bad.”
Explaining what the issue was in her post-match press conference, Andreescu said: "It was just bothering me on some forehands. I just felt like it was kind of coming up a bit. Obviously the wind didn't help.
"I meant no disrespect with what I said to the umpire. I was trying to convince him to not take away that washroom break, because I know we only get two. He was very nice to say it was totally okay.
"I could have definitely used a different choice of wording. So I apologise to anyone I disrespected. I love Nike and I hope I can be with them for the rest of my life. But, yeah."
When asked if she had to change into another Nike outfit, Andreescu replied: "Oh of course. I have no choice. I'd rather be with Nike for the rest of my life. And, yeah, I definitely apologise with what I said."
Andreescu will face 15th seed Beatriz Haddad Maia in the second round, after the Brazilian sailed through with a 6-0 6-0 win over Ana Konjuh of Croatia.
- - -
