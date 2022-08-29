Novak Djokovic’s 2022 season has been described as the “trainwreck of trainwrecks” by John McEnroe after he was unable to play at the US Open due to being unvaccinated.

The 21-time Grand Slam champion missed the Australian Open due to his vaccine stance and has also been unable to play in the United States or Canada this summer.

Djokovic has won just two tournaments this season – Wimbledon and the Italian Open – and lost in the quarter-finals of the French Open.

“Let’s not forget he was unvaccinated last year, so you’ve got to explain to me why he was unvaccinated and played last year and now he’s unvaccinated and can’t play," said McEnroe as part of Eurosport's coverage of the first day at Flushing Meadows.

“Either way it’s a joke in my opinion. It’s sad. That’s what it is. Me personally, I’ve been vaccinated, I got boosted. If I were him - and I’m not him, that’s probably why he’s won 21 [Grand Slams] and I won seven, because of his belief in himself and his willingness to just do what he believes is best for him.

“But he’s giving up a lot obviously by making this stand. I respect it, but it’s really unfortunate. His year has been the trainwreck of trainwrecks. Thank God he won Wimbledon.”

Djokovic looks likely to next compete for Serbia at the Davis Cup in September, two months after he won Wimbledon.

He will then play alongside Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Andy Murray at the Laver Cup and could also compete in the season-ending ATP Finals in Turin.

Nadal easing into his US Open prep, discusses Williams and Djokovic

McEnroe says it has been a whirlwind season for the former world No.1.

“[This year] took him from Australia, where he was tossed out, to recovering to some extent at the French Open, and then winning Wimbledon, and you’re like ‘okay, come to the US Open, maybe you can be No.1 in the world?’

“But they don’t even let him play. I can’t believe it.

“Couldn’t he have got an exemption? But then again he got that in Australia and they tossed him out. Can you imagine the debacle here!”

- - -

