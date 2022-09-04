John McEnroe has praised Nick Kyrgios' transformation this year as "night and day" and says it would be "awesome" if he won the US Open.

Kyrgios, who faces world No. 1 Daniil Medvedev in the fourth round on Sunday night, has been in superb form over the last few months, making the Wimbledon final and winning the singles and doubles titles at the Citi Open in Washington DC.

Ad

He has previously been accused of not living up to his potential and on occasion not appearing to put the required effort in.

US Open 'People paint him as a bad guy' - Gauff backing 'nice person' Kyrgios to win US Open YESTERDAY AT 10:28

But this year he seems more focused and is 13-2 since reaching the Wimbledon final.

"I along with the rest of the tennis world have been begging this guy for years," said seven-time Grand Slam champion McEnroe on Eurosport.

"If you go out and do your thing and compete and get yourself in shape and focus on your capabilities, it's going to be unbelievable for you and it’s going to be unbelievable for tennis. He moves the needle in a way that very few players do.

"There’s so many people that have come up to me in the last couple of months saying: ‘I love Kyrgios. I don’t care what he does on the court! I want him to win.’ Every time I see Nick I’m always like, ‘Did I do that?’

"But it is a classic better late than never, because you’re thinking almost every player on the tour does that don’t they? ‘I get to sleep, I train harder, I watch what I eat, I’m committed’. That’s what it takes, but look at what’s happening now. This guy has been playing incredible, most of this year actually.

"When I saw him three months ago after the clay season, I was like: ‘Wait a second. What has this guy been doing? Because this is night and day. This is beautiful’. That match is going to be incredible - him and Medvedev. The winner of that to me is in the finals, for sure. I’d be surprised if they lose [from there], either one of them."

Former world No. 2 Alex Corretja suggested Kyrgios was given a boost by winning the Australian Open doubles title earlier this year.

"Maybe winning Australia brought him a little bit of confidence, for his game as well," he said.

"And now he realises, ‘Okay, I’m good.’ But it’s not enough to be good, it’s not enough to be talented. You have put everything together to become a good player. And I think for Nick, it was just that he didn’t realise how good he was, and maybe he was not as committed..."

McEnroe contested: "I don’t agree with that. I think he did realise. He was just afraid. It’s called ‘fear of failure’.

"He seems in a much better place. He’s committed to actually try to win Grand Slams. This would be awesome if he wins this. Rafa [Nadal]’s got 22 already - he’s doing okay. Medvedev has won an Open. Kyrgios - I’m telling you - you look at the ratings if this guy wins. It will be - not as through the roof as Serena [Williams] - but it would be a big boost for us."

‘This one ranks 1 for me’ – Kyrgios after winning doubles title with Kokkinakis

Medvedev beat Kyrgios at the Australian Open this year but the tables were turned in Montreal in August and the Australian leads the head to head 3-1.

“We’ve played great matches. I think all have been quite tight on the scoreboard,” said Medvedev after beating Wu Yibing in the third round.

“It’s 3-1 to him but I will try to do better this time and it will be a great match for people to watch.”

The world No. 1 spot is on the line for Medvedev.

If he loses to Kyrgios he will surrender top spot to Rafael Nadal after the tournament. Kyrgios would move back into the top 20 if he makes the quarter-finals.

- - -

Stream the 2022 Laver Cup exclusively live on discovery+ and eurosport.co.uk

US Open ‘It makes you sad’ – Kyrgios opens up on homesickness after overcoming Wolf YESTERDAY AT 08:43