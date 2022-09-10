Carlos Alcaraz overcame the gutsy Frances Tiafoe in five brutal sets, 6-7(6) 6-3 6-1 6-7(5) 6-3, to reach his maiden Grand Slam final at the US Open after a classic clash.

The third seed, who reached the quarter-finals of the French Open earlier in the season before losing out to Alexander Zverev, lost the opening set to the home favourite but managed to respond superbly.

Tiafoe simply refused to give up in a memorable display of battling tennis and threw absolutely everything at the young Spaniard, but he still came up just short in a pulsating encounter in front of a packed crowd.

Alcaraz will take on Casper Ruud in Sunday's showpiece with both rising stars aiming to claim their first Grand Slam title on the biggest stage in the sport inside Arthur Ashe Stadium.

A cagey opening set always appeared destined for a tie-break, with the result equally as predictable as Tiafoe extended his astonishing streak to 7-0 in breakers this fortnight.

The New York crowd were incredibly boisterous with the American holding the early lead, but an unfazed Alcaraz showed very impressive composure and resilience to battle his way back.

The Spaniard broke the 22nd seed's serve at a crucial point in the second set to ensure that his response was swift and telling. He was able to consolidate his break and close out the set to get back on level terms.

It was at that point that Alcaraz pulled away. He quickly seized a break of serve in the third set to further stamp his authority on the match and a stunned Tiafoe could only muster a single game.

The fourth set followed a similar pattern initially as Alcaraz was able to pounce for a crucial break at 2-1 and appeared to be cruising, but the doughty Tiafoe again battled back.

The 24-year-old from Maryland, almost inevitably, then extended his tie-break record to 8-0 for the tournament to level up the match and take Alcaraz into yet another five-set marathon.

Again Alcaraz raced into an early lead in the fifth set, and again his advantage was squandered as Tiafoe continued to show incredible powers of recovery when seemingly destined for defeat.

Eventually, Alcaraz was able to find a way through Tiafoe's defences and consolidate his advantage to close out a classic semi-final after well over four hours of enthralling action.

Carlos Alcaraz of Spain celebrates winning the third set against Frances Tiafoe of the United States during their Men’s Singles Semifinal match on Day Twelve of the 2022 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center Image credit: Getty Images

It will certainly not be any easier for the 19-year-old sensation as he takes on Ruud on Sunday evening with the Norwegian much fresher having earlier cruised past Karen Khachanov in straight sets

Sunday's clash will be all the more significant given that, in addition to a Grand Slam title being at stake, the world No. 1 ranking will be decided from the result with both players looking to usurp Daniil Medvedev at the top.

