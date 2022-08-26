A thrilling schedule sees Serena Williams, Daniil Medvedev and Nick Kyrgios headline the first day of the US Open on Monday.

Williams is in action against Danka Kovinic in her farewell tournament, reigning champion Medvedev makes his highly anticipated return to Grand Slam action versus Stefan Kozlov, and Kyrgios faces an intriguing showdown with doubles partner Thanasi Kokkinakis.

Elsewhere, Britain's Andy Murray takes to Louis Armstrong Stadium to face 24th seed Francisco Cerundolo and women’s seventh seed Simona Halep will follow that with a match versus a yet-to-be-announced qualifier.

Coco Gauff will also take on a qualifier after Medvedev’s match on Arthur Ashe, as does third seed Stefanos Tsitsipas. Jack Draper is another Brit featuring on the opening day and he will take on Emil Ruusuvuori.

Women’s champion Emma Raducanu begins her title defence in Tuesday's night session against French player Alize Cornet.

TOP MATCH I - SERENA WILLIAMS V DANKA KOVINIC

The last dance?

Williams, a 23-time Grand Slam winner, returns to her home country to play in what could be her final tournament, or even final match.

The 40-year-old has barely played in the last year and while she concedes the US Open will probably be her last tournament, she isn't keen on saying the dreaded R-word just yet. She was beaten in the first round of Wimbledon, and will look to avoid the same fate when she comes up against Danka Kovinic at the Arthur Ashe Stadium.

TOP MATCH II - KYRGIOS V KOKKINAKIS

Undoubtedly the pick of the bunch on day one, at least for excitement, is the all-Australian blockbuster between Nick Kyrgios and Thanasi Kokkinakis. It will be an interesting affair, and a difficult contest for Wimbledon finalist Kyrgios, who faces his close friend and doubles partner in round one.

Kyrgios is 23rd seed going into the US Open, and despite being one of the favourites, has been placed into a tough quarter which also includes defending champion Medvedev.

The match which features the 'Special Ks’ - the pair's nickname when they team up for doubles action - will be a first on the main tour as they have never locked horns before.

POTENTIAL UPSET - DANIIL MEDVEDEV V STEFAN KOZLOV

Will top seed and tournament favourite Medvedev settle straight back into Grand Slam life? The Russian missed Wimbledon after the All England Club barred all players from Russia and Belarus in response to the war in Ukraine, but returns to defend his US Open crown.

He was most recently beaten in a three-set clash at the hands of Greek star and US Open rival Stefanos Tsitsipas in the semi-final of the Cincinnati Masters, and before that he lost to Kyrgios in the Canadian Open round of 32.

He’s not in the best form of his life, however, Medvedev is expected to progress comfortably on Monday when he plays 110th-ranked Kozlov, so any other outcome would be a massive upset. Then again, he could be rusty?

ORDER OF PLAY, SINGLES - MONDAY 29 AUGUST

The first matches start at 16:00 BST (unless stated), followed by the later ties.

ARTHUR ASHE STADIUM - 16:00

1. Daniil Medvedev (1) v Stefan Kozlov

2. Coco Gauff (12) v Qualifier

3. Danka Kovinic v Serena Williams

4. Nick Kyrgios (23) v Thanasi Kokkinakis

LOUIS ARMSTRONG STADIUM - 15:00

1. Francisco Cerundolo (24) v Andy Murray

2. Simona Halep (7) v Qualifier

3. Madison Keys (20) v Dayana Yastremska

4. Stefanos Tsitsipas (4) v Qualifier

5. Leylah Fernandez v Oceane Dodin

GRANDSTAND - 15:00

1. Tatjana Maria v Maria Sakkari (3)

2. Harmony Tan v Bianca Andreescu

3. Qualifier v Felix Auger-Aliassime (6)

4. Taylor Fritz (10) v Qualifier

