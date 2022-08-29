Emma Raducanu gets her title defence under way on day two of the US Open while Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz begin their quests for glory.

Raducanu comes into Flushing Meadows as the 11th seed after an inconsistent season, but the 19-year-old will be hoping to rediscover her best form as she returns to the scene of her sensational triumph last year.

She faces Alize Cornet of France, while top seed Iga Swiatek begins her campaign against Italy’s Jasmine Paolini.

Nadal gets his bid for a third major title of the year started against wildcard Rinky Hijikata, while third seed Carlos Alcaraz will have to navigate a tricky tie against Argentina’s Sebastian Baez.

There is British interest beyond Raducanu’s match, as men’s seventh seed Cameron Norrie faces experienced Frenchman Benoit Paire and Dan Evans is in action against Jiri Vesely.

TOP MATCH I – RAFAEL NADAL V RINKY HIJIKATA

Four-time US Open champion Nadal begins his bid to extend his lead in the so-called GOAT race against Australian wildcard Hijikata.

The Spaniard is currently on 22 Grand Slam singles titles, one more than Novak Djokovic, who isn’t competing in New York this year due to being unvaccinated against Covid-19.

Nadal has had a phenomenal year and is targeting a third major title of 2022, after lifting the crowns in Australia and France before pulling out of the Wimbledon semi-finals through injury.

He’ll be hoping to avoid any early scares against world No. 198 Hijikata.

TOP MATCH II – CARLOS ALCARAZ V SEBASTIAN BAEZ

This time last year, teenage sensation Alcaraz grabbed the world’s attention by knocking out third seed Stefanos Tsitsipas in the third round at Flushing Meadows.

Fast forward 12 months and the 19-year-old Spaniard is among the leading contenders to take the crown, after a year in which he’s claimed two Masters 1000 crowns and conquered some of the best players in the game, including Djokovic and Nadal.

The third seed is yet to truly make his mark in a Grand Slam, however, with his runs to the quarter-finals in New York last year and Roland-Garros this year being his best showings so far.

Alcaraz is always guaranteed entertainment, and he faces a tough early challenge against Argentina’s Baez, a quick, diminutive 21-year-old who has shot up the rankings from No. 155 to 37 over the last year.

POTENTIAL UPSET – EMMA RADUCANU V ALIZE CORNET

The reigning US Open champion going out in the first round – it couldn’t happen, could it?

Raducanu’s sensational run to the title last year was one of the biggest upsets imaginable, as the teenage qualifier stormed to victory in just the second Grand Slam appearance of her career.

However, things haven’t gone so smoothly for the Brit this year. She has struggled for fitness and form, winning 13 of 28 matches so far in 2022, and could face a stern test against the experienced Cornet, who is ranked No. 40 in the world and is competing in a record-breaking 63rd straight major.

The 32-year-old Frenchwoman reached her first Grand Slam quarter-final earlier this year in Australia and beat Swiatek at Wimbledon - could she cause problems for the defending champion?

ORDER OF PLAY, SINGLES - TUESDAY 30 AUGUST

The first matches start at 16:00 BST (unless stated), followed by the later ties.

ARTHUR ASHE STADIUM - 17:00

1. S. Baez v C. Alcaraz (3)

2. A. Van Uytvanck v V. Williams

3. R. Hijikata v R. Nadal (2)

4. N. Osaka v D. Collins (19)

LOUIS ARMSTRONG STADIUM

1. I. Swiatek (1) v J. Paolini

2. G. Minnen v S. Stephens

3. D. Altmaier v J. Sinner (11)

4. E. Raducanu (11) v A. Cornet

5. D. Schwartzmann (14) v J. Sock

GRANDSTAND - 15:00

1. V. Golubic v J. Pegula (8)

2. J. Isner v F. Delbonis

3. M. Cilic (15) v M. Marterer

4. A. Ansimova (24) v Y. Putintseva

