Serena Williams will again be centre of attention as the US Open enters its third day, while Andy Murray is also back in action.

Williams is into the second round after a 6-3 6-3 win over Montenegro’s Danka Kovinic on an emotional night in her farewell tournament.

The six-time former winner will come up against second seed Anett Kontaviet, who overcame a spirited Jaqueline Christian in her opening match.

Murray’s reward for winning a Grand Slam match in straight sets for the first time in over five years is a match against American wildcard Emilio Nava.

Fellow Brit Jack Draper will face Canadian sixth seed Felix Auger-Aliassime in the opening match at Louis Armstrong Stadium, and Harriet Dart will do battle against Dalma Galfi after causing a huge upset by beating Russian 10th seed Daria Kasatkina.

Wimbledon finalist and world No. 23 Nick Kyrgios will take on France’s Benjamin Bonzi after defeating close friend Thanasi Kokkinakis

TOP MATCH I – SERENA WILLIAMS V ANETT KONTAVIET

The star-studded crowd inside Arthur Ashe Stadium were braced for Williams’ final ever match on Monday, but the 23-time Grand Slam champion put in arguably her best performance of the year to cruise past Kovinic.

On paper, Kontaveit - her second-round opponent - is a tricky prospect given her world ranking and undeniable qualities.

But Williams now owns a 21-0 record in US Open first-round matches and has not dropped a set at the first-round stage of the tournament since 2001.

She may well fancy her chances against her Estonian opponent, who has struggled with form recently.

TOP MATCH II – ANDY MURRAY V EMILIO NAVA

Murray wound back the clock to comprehensively beat 24th-seed Francisco Cerudolo on Monday, a thrilling performance that suggests the Brit has the potential to go the distance in the final Grand Slam of the year – if his body holds up.

There is a question mark about whether the 35-year-old can cope with the intensity that will be required in the US over the next couple of weeks, but the second-round draw has been kind to him at least, and he should have enough to beat Nava, who is ranked 203 and has just clinched his first Grand Slam main-draw win.

POTENTIAL UPSET – JACK DRAPER V FELIX AUGER-ALISASSIME

Draper showed no signs of nerves on his US Open debut as he brushed aside Finn Ruusuvuori in straight sets on Monday, underlining his ability with a ruthless display.

The British No 4 has enjoyed a meteoric rise in the sport and caused a stir when he defeated Stefanos Tsitsipas (also in straight sets) in the second round of the Canadian Open en route to the quarter-finals.

That was his maiden top 10 win for Draper, but it most certainly won’t be his last, and Auger-Alisassime will be all too aware that he can ill afford to give the 20-year-old too many opportunities.

ORDER OF PLAY, SINGLES – WEDNESDAY 30 AUGUST

The first matches start at 16:00 BST (unless stated), followed by the later ties.

ARTHUR ASHE STADIUM - 17:00

1. A. Murray v E. Nava

2. E. Ruse v C. Gauff (12)

3. S. Williams v A. Kontaveit (2)

4. D. Medvedev v A. Rinderknech

LOUIS ARMSTRONG STADIUM

1. X. Wang v M. Sakkari (3)

2. M. Keys v C. Giorgi

3. N. Kyrgios (23) v B. Bonzi

4. J. Draper v F. Auger-Aliassime (6)

5. B. Haddad Maia v B. Andreescu

GRANDSTAND

1. O Jabeur (5) v E Mandlik

2. H Grenier v M Berrettini (13)

3. T Paul (29) v S Korda

4. L Fernandez (14) v L Samsonova

