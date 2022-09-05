Tuesday promises to be a day packed with quality as the US Open reaches the quarter-final stage, and there are some mouth-watering ties on Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Matteo Berrettini and Casper Ruud get the action under way before fifth seed Ons Jabeur takes on unseeded Ajla Tomljanovic.

Coco Gauff will look to impress the American crowd at her home Slam once more when she comes up against in-form Caroline Garcia, and that match will be followed up by Nick Krygios’ clash with Karen Khachanov.

TOP MATCH - MATTEO BERRETTINI V CASPER RUUD

This one promises to ooze quality from start to finish. Berrettini earned his spot with a gruelling five-set victory over Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, whilst Ruud booked his quarter-final ticket with a 6-1 6-2 6-7(4) 6-2 win against Frenchman Corentin Moutet.

Both players are title winners this year in search of their first Grand Slam. Berrettini, 26, claimed the Stuttgart Open and the Queen’s Club Championships, and 23-year-old Ruud has won three of his nine career titles in 2022 after recovering from an injury which forced him to miss the Australian Open.

The Norwegian has already bettered his previous best at the US Open by surpassing the third round, but Berrettini will want to improve on last year’s quarter-final defeat and proceed to the semi-finals for the first time.

POTENTIAL UPSET - ONS JABEUR V AJLA TOMLJANOVIC

Can Jabeur learn from her Wimbledon final defeat and land a Grand Slam this year? The Tunisian broke her quarter-final Grand Slam hoodoo when she progressed to the Wimbledon final, but went on to lose to underdog Elena Rybakina.

She plays Ajla Tomljanovic on Tuesday, the last unseeded woman at the tournament. Tomljanovic has well and truly earned her match against the fifth seed, though. She overcame a partisan American crowd to beat Serena Williams in her final competitive match, and she followed that up with a straight-sets win over Ludmilla Samsonova.

ORDER OF PLAY, SINGLES – TUESDAY 3 SEPTEMBER

ARTHUR ASHE STADIUM - 17:00

All times BST

1. M. Berrettini (13) v C. Ruud (5)

2. O. Jabeur (5) v A. Tomljanovic

Not before midnight

3. C.Gauff (12) v C. Garcia (17)

4. N.Kyrgios (23) v K. Khachanov (27)

